Notes from the 2025 Elimination Chamber

WWE announced that the 2025 Elimination Chamber had a total attendance of 38,493 at the Rogers Centre.

The last WWE event at the stadium, back then known as the SkyDome, was WrestleMania X8 and it had an attendance of 68,237.

Despite packing in 30,000 less people, Elimination Chamber last night became the highest-grossing WWE event ever in Canada thanks to the high ticket prices. WWE sold in excess of 8,000 tickets in the last few days before the show after The Rock was announced that he would be appearing.

Fans from 43 U.S. states and 37 different countries attended the event.

In other related Elimination Chamber news, Canadian hip hop artist Drake was ringside at the show but was never acknowledged on camera. Aubrey Drake Graham, Lil Yachty, NAV, Andrew Phung, Robbie Amell, and Italia Ricci were also at the show.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

