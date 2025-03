Note on the Zayn-Owens match at the Elimination Chamber, plus John Cena & Paul London notes

– According to Fightful Select, WWE internally claimed that the barbed wire used in the match was not gimmicked or shaved down, which was requested by at least one talent.

– Still in disbelief:

We still can't believe it pic.twitter.com/mREfHkdjZc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 3, 2025

– Paul London enters Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

