Natalya booked for Bloodsport XIII, Skye Blue’s new look (photo)

– WWE star Natalya is set to make her Bloodsport debut at Bloodsport XIII on April 17.

– Skye Blue shared that she is still awaiting medical clearance for her broken ankle, but she remains optimistic about receiving it soon.

“I am not cleared. My ankle is really f*cked up,” she said, before saying that she hopes to be back in the ring “hopefully sooner rather than later.”

(Via Highspot Live Signing)

