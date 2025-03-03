Natalya booked for Bloodsport XIII, Skye Blue’s new look (photo)

Mar 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE star Natalya is set to make her Bloodsport debut at Bloodsport XIII on April 17.

– Skye Blue shared that she is still awaiting medical clearance for her broken ankle, but she remains optimistic about receiving it soon.

“I am not cleared. My ankle is really f*cked up,” she said, before saying that she hopes to be back in the ring “hopefully sooner rather than later.”

(Via Highspot Live Signing)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lady Frost

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal