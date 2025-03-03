Natalya booked for Bloodsport XIII, Skye Blue’s new look (photo)
– WWE star Natalya is set to make her Bloodsport debut at Bloodsport XIII on April 17.
#aew pic.twitter.com/VnTRrZ1zpx
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 4, 2025
– Skye Blue shared that she is still awaiting medical clearance for her broken ankle, but she remains optimistic about receiving it soon.
“I am not cleared. My ankle is really f*cked up,” she said, before saying that she hopes to be back in the ring “hopefully sooner rather than later.”
(Via Highspot Live Signing)