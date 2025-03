Matches announced for tonight’s Raw

Announced for tonight’s WWE Raw:

– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship

– War Raiders (c) vs. Creed Brothers – World Tag Team Championship

– Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Seth Rollins and CM Punk all set to appear

Video: Adam Pearce’s announcements for WWE Raw https://t.co/CS0CBOyT6y — GERWECK.NET (@gerweck) March 3, 2025

Iyo Sky comments ahead of her Women’s World Championship match https://t.co/l2cPP0CZm9 — GERWECK.NET (@gerweck) March 3, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email