Linda McMahon sworn in, Smackdown viewership, Shannon Sharpe on Cena’s heel turn

– Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has officially been sworn in by the US Senate 51-45 as the 13th US Secretary of Education.

– WWE Smackdown February 28th averaged 731,000 viewers; 0.52 P18-49 rating.

– Shannon Sharpe on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ reacts to John Cena turning heel:

“Man John Cena ought to be ashamed of himself, he waited all this time to become a heel, man you know what, ay Cody, me and you against John Cena and Travis Scott…Summerfest…SummerSlam! Cena you need to pay for this, me and Cody Rhodes gon’ make sure you do pay for it.”

(via @FirstTake)

