– Rey Fenix has been granted his release from AEW, reports Fightful. He is expected to sign with WWE.

– Ric Flair with the beast mode this morning.

Beast Mode Activated! Time To Make Some Gains! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/6pgrGKMSyT — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 3, 2025

– John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber has now garnered over 215,000,000+ views across WWE’s social platforms in just 36 hours.

