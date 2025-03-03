Iyo Sky Wins WWE Women’s World Championship On Monday Night Raw

Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of the March 3 episode of the show to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Bianca Belair, who won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night, sat ringside during the 3/3 Raw main event to see who she would be facing in her title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

With the win, Iyo Sky is the new WWE Women’s World Champion and will now go on to defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 or April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

