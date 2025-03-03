Cage Match & More Set For Raw At MSG On 3/10, Big Stars Returning To SmackDown On Friday

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During this week’s post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Raw, matches and segments were announced for next Monday night’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Advertised is CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match, LWO duo Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. The New Day’s Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston in a Tornado Tag-Team match, “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as AJ Styles calling out Logan Paul.

Additionally, it was announced during the 3/3 Raw that Randy Orton and Jade Cargill will be making their returns to WWE SmackDown this coming Friday night.

