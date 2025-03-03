AEW talent removed from the roster, Stephen A. Smith sides with the The Rock

– Rey Fenix has been removed from the AEW roster page, and it has been confirmed that he is no longer with the company, as he is now a free agent, reports PWInsider.

via @Wrestlevotes:

Spoke with a WWE source regarding the Rey Fenix news making the rounds. With him being free and clear, the expectation backstage is that he joins WWE sooner rather than later. Source added they wouldn’t be surprised if Fenix ends up on the WM card but noted there’s no exact timeline in place.

– Stephen A. Smith (via FirstTake) sides with The Rock following John Cena turning heel:

“Listen…it pays to be the bad guy, I don’t have a problem with it all. And by the way, I roll with my man The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, all day, everyday, that’s right, I love how he did that, I’m rolling with my man, ALWAYS, ALWAYS, that’s my guy right there. If that’s what he wanted, that’s what you do.”

