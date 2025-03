– Nixon Newell made her first post-WWE appearance with a surprise match at Attack:

Nixon Newell back in an ATTACK! ring! You love to see it! https://t.co/Ceby8ByI96 pic.twitter.com/tPIEFpgWr3 — GrappleTheory (@GrappleTheory) March 1, 2025

Today I wrestled @TeganNoxWWE (Nixon Newell) at @ATTACKWrestling .

She’s f’n sick and I would very much like to have a rematch…any time, any place, anywhere. — Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) March 2, 2025

