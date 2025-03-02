Two new matches added to Revolution 2025

Revolution had two matches added to its card last night at Collision and one match with a stipulation added to it.

The Toni Storm vs Mariah May match for the AEW Women’s title is now a Hollywood Ending with no DQ, no count-outs, and falls count anywhere in the building. Storm appeared via video, in a neckbrace in bed, accepting May’s challenge as long as she agrees to the stipulations. This will be the third, and final, match between the two and the series is tied at 1-1.

The AEW Tag Team titles will be on the line as well with The Hurt Syndicate defending against The Outrunners. The Outrunners called out MVP for the promise he made last week that if they beat Murder Machines, they’d get a title shot.

And Big Boom AJ of The Costco Guys will get a second match in an AEW ring during the Zero Hour portion of the show. AJ will team up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to take on Johnny TV and MxM Collection in a trios match.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

