The Rock: “Well, that was a fun night”

The Rock says John Cena turning heel and selling his soul to him at Elimination Chamber will live forever.

He says it ranks up there with the most iconic moments in the history of the business such as Hogan being the third man and joining the nWo and his match against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto.

The Rock says this has been a long time coming and says he’s constantly thinking about what’s next with Triple H and Nick Khan as he tells fans to trust the process and trust in The Final Boss.

He tells fans to expect an unpredictable and exciting story as we head to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

