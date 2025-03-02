The Rock on Travis Scott: “If you want to get your hands bloodied, make it count!”

Answering questions about Travis Scott’s involvement in the main event angle and if that means that Scott could be a partner of The Final Boss and John Cena in the ring in the months to come, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson simply answered, yes.

Johnson said Scott loves the business and loves professional wrestling and he’s a culture guy, one of the greatest of all time.

He said that they want to collaborate with the best artists and some want to get involved, while some deeply want to get involved, like Scott. He said that tonight was the perfect night to start this alliance between The Rock and Travis Scott.

“He wanted to get his hands bloodied,” said a smiling Johnson. “And I whispered to him as he was going out, ‘If you want to get your hands bloodied, make it count, make it count’…and he slapped the shit out of Cody. He slapped the shit outta Cody!”

He added that Scott was really hyped up and when he landed in Toronto yesterday they had some words and talked about how the night was going to go down.

“I got contact high for about three hours, it’s crazy and I loved it,” The Rock said. “I need Travis whenever I do an appearance. Like Travis’ smoke with Teramana…it’s game over!”

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

