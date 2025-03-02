Ric Flair says he won’t allow John Cena to break his record, Travis Scott training to wrestle?

Mar 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Ric Flair says he won’t allow John Cena to break his World Championship record at WrestleMania 41

Fightful Select has since learned that Travis Scott has been doing wrestling training, with one source saying that it was at a WWE Legend’s wrestling school. There have been discussions to have Scott work matches in the future. Fightful claims they don’t have a time table on when that could occur.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. Bestofbothworlds says:
    March 2, 2025 at 6:25 pm

    Delusional old man needs to remeber the ” world titles” are props for a pre determined event.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amira Blair

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal