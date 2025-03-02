Ric Flair says he won’t allow John Cena to break his record, Travis Scott training to wrestle?

– Ric Flair says he won’t allow John Cena to break his World Championship record at WrestleMania 41

– Fightful Select has since learned that Travis Scott has been doing wrestling training, with one source saying that it was at a WWE Legend’s wrestling school. There have been discussions to have Scott work matches in the future. Fightful claims they don’t have a time table on when that could occur.

