Notes on John Cena’s heel turn

– Fightful reports it was very protected secret and that most people in WWE were completely shocked, as The Rock’s creative is handled privately between him, Brian Gewirtz, and Triple H, with others only informed on a “need to know basis”. While The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 involvement isn’t officially confirmed, many in WWE expect him to appear.

– John Cena’s heel turn last night at Elimination Chamber has garnered over 104,000,000 views in just under 12 hours across all of WWE’s social platforms.

It is now the most watched video on WWE social ever in the first 12 hours.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

