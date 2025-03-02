John Cena and JBL updates

– John Cena’s next WWE appearance is scheduled to take place on RAW on Netflix on March 17th.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that Cena had traveled from Budapest to Toronto on the day of the event and immediately departed for Africa afterward to continue filming a movie. However, Cena is scheduled to appear at Raw events on March 17 in Brussels, March 24 in Glasgow, and March 31 in London as part of his farewell tour.

– During the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL (John Layfield) commented on the possibility of returning to commentary in WWE…

“Of course, I’d be interested. But there’s not a spot available, and I don’t see one coming open. You have great commentators right now. I think Pat McAfee does a great job. I think Wade Barrett does a great job. I think Booker T is doing a great job. Corey Graves; I love those guys. You’ve got wonderful guys who are filling the roles incredibly well, better than I could do.

So there’s no role available. Would I enjoy it? Of course I would. Yeah, I had a lot of fun being around the boys and a lot of fun working with Michael Cole, but there’s no spot available, and so there’s no future in a commentary role.”

