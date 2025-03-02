Christopher Daniels on his relationship with Samoa Joe and role in AEW:

“The fact that he’s one of my best friends, I stood up for him at his wedding. He held my baby daughter when she was a couple weeks old. He’s basically Uncle Joe here in the house. To see the success that he’s become, and sort of the one of the leading voices of reason in the locker room, like Joe knows what works in professional wrestling.

Above all that he’s just one of the coolest guys you’ll ever meet. He’s got swagger, he’s got f—ing aura.”

(Source: Anutosh Bajpai/SEScoops)

