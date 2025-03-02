Cassie Lee returns to the ring

Former WWE superstar Cassie Lee made her in-ring return at Smash Wrestling in Toronto.

Cassie Lee is back in Ring this time it’s was a single match at @smashwrestling pic.twitter.com/gV5ISmXK8P — Bobby Batitto (@bobbybatitto0) March 2, 2025

Cassie Lee had her first match in 16 months today and defeated Alexia Nicole! So happy to see her back in the ring : @JoelPearl pic.twitter.com/zJwW4dOIIe — Alex (@lexveraux) March 1, 2025

ALEXIA NICOLE VS CASSIE LEE Cassie Lee makes her debut for Smash Wrestling against the returning Alexia Nicole on March 1st. Smash returns to Toronto Rec Room just hours before WWE Elimination Chamber takes over across the street. https://t.co/bEIKekr1Zx #toronto pic.twitter.com/fsdzybfuds — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) February 16, 2025

