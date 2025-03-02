Baron Corbin successful in Jiu Jitsu, Jonathan Gresham booked by Josh Barrett, Drake at the Chamber
– Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, secured a gold medal at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII.
My #EliminationChamber
First tournament at purple
#1 pic.twitter.com/hKgpqPwqAj
— Tom (@TomPestock) March 1, 2025
– Jonathan Gresham will be part of Josh Barnett’s BloodSport
A grappler that tangles up and stretches opponents like he's got 8 arms, Jonathan Gresham returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Gresham has been steadily adding more and more to his already heavy toolbox of submission holds, who will be the one face him and possibly get drug… pic.twitter.com/I2bcLMoJii
— (@JoshLBarnett) March 2, 2025
– Drake is sitting front row at the WWE Elimination Chamber
Drake at Elimination Chamber pic.twitter.com/kUqywTlGIk
— SantiZap (@MrSantiZap) March 2, 2025
I believe Gresham will do well in the upcoming Bloodsport, mainly because I remember watching him take part of wXw’s Ambition not too long ago.