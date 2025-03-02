Baron Corbin successful in Jiu Jitsu, Jonathan Gresham booked by Josh Barrett, Drake at the Chamber

– Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, secured a gold medal at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII.

– Jonathan Gresham will be part of Josh Barnett’s BloodSport

A grappler that tangles up and stretches opponents like he's got 8 arms, Jonathan Gresham returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. Gresham has been steadily adding more and more to his already heavy toolbox of submission holds, who will be the one face him and possibly get drug… pic.twitter.com/I2bcLMoJii — (@JoshLBarnett) March 2, 2025

– Drake is sitting front row at the WWE Elimination Chamber

Drake at Elimination Chamber pic.twitter.com/kUqywTlGIk — SantiZap (@MrSantiZap) March 2, 2025

