Baron Corbin successful in Jiu Jitsu, Jonathan Gresham booked by Josh Barrett, Drake at the Chamber

Mar 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, secured a gold medal at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII.

Jonathan Gresham will be part of Josh Barnett’s BloodSport

– Drake is sitting front row at the WWE Elimination Chamber

  1. ProDarin says:
    March 2, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    I believe Gresham will do well in the upcoming Bloodsport, mainly because I remember watching him take part of wXw’s Ambition not too long ago.

