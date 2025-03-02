Adam Cole’s thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s full-time retirement

Adam Cole shared his thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s full-time retirement, expressing both admiration and sadness while emphasizing his support for Danielson’s decision.

Cole praised Danielson’s selflessness and dedication to wrestling, stating, “Yeah, you know, I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what’s best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what’s best for the company and what’s best for everybody else.” He continued, calling Danielson “one of the most unselfish, just wonderful and talented wrestlers I have ever met” and adding, “He’s an amazing, amazing human being.”

Cole admitted that Danielson stepping away from full-time competition is difficult to accept, saying, “It breaks my heart to know that I’m not going to be able to see Bryan wrestle full-time because, again, he is one of the absolute best to ever do this. So of course, that’s sad.” However, he made it clear that Danielson’s health and well-being take priority, explaining, “But again, when it comes to Bryan’s health and when it comes to Bryan being the best version of him, that’s what I want for him.”

Reflecting on Danielson’s impact, Cole acknowledged his immense contributions to wrestling, saying, “He gave his entire life to professional wrestling.” While he will be missed in a full-time capacity, Cole assured that Danielson’s legacy and respect will endure, concluding, “That respect and that love will never go away. I think the world of Bryan Danielson.”

Cole’s heartfelt words highlight not only Danielson’s influence on the industry but also the deep admiration and respect he commands from his peers.

Source: In The Kliq

