3/1/25 AEW Collision Recap

– After Kyle O’Reilly had his foot on the ropes the match between FTR and Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly has been restarted.

– Undisputed Kingdom defeated FTR

– Yuta defeated Willie Mack. Mox came out and told yuta to finish the job with Cope on Wednesday and not to allow him to leave the ring with his own power.

– Billie Starks interrupted Mercedes Mone and threw tea in her face.

– Toni Storm from her bed announced that her match with Mariah May next week at AEW Revolution will be a falls count any where match.

– Shane Taylor promotions defeated 3 enhancement workers

– Shane Taylor promotions cause the TNT Title match to end in disqualification.

– Big boom, Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe will take on Johnny TV and MxM at AEW Revolution.

– Queen Aminata def Julia Hart and while Brody King was checking on Julia Okada attacked.

– Kenny Omega says his match against Takeshita isn’t for revenge it’s for that title and if Takeshita wins maybe it’s time that Takeshita declares that he really is better than Omega.

