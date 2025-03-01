WWE returning to Australia, plus CM Punk, The Rock, and Seth Rollins notes

– CM Punk and The Rock at Disney’s Moana (live-action) movie announcement event!

The film is set to release in July 2026.

– Seth Rollins is being advertised for Smackdown on March 21.

– TKO has confirmed that WWE and UFC will return to Perth. In an official press release, TKO announced that UFC Fight Night will take place in Perth in 2025, along with four additional UFC and WWE events over the next two years.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

