WWE News and Notes

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The 2025 WWE Draft is expected to take place following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, reports PWInsider. It was noted that the company is planning to shake up the RAW & SmackDown rosters again in a big way and several NXT stars are expected to be called-up

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes several people in WWE were reportedly upset that the ad for Elimination Chamber removed everyone in favor of featuring only The Rock:

There were several people upset internally this week when the main Chamber ad took everyone off the ad and it was replaced with a new ad with only the photo of Dwayne Johnson.

– Jacob Fatu’s face-offs with Roman Reigns are not an accident, and WWE creative, higher-ups, and others within the company expect Fatu to be a top talent for years to come emerging from The Bloodline story.

(source: Fightful Select)

– How D-Generation X Went from Crotch Chops to Running WWE

  1. Jason says:
    March 1, 2025 at 3:02 pm

    And when they get called up they will be released

