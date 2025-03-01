The road to WrestleMania 41 officially begins tonight.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this evening from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Scheduled for the final pre-WrestleMania PLE, which kicks off with the “Countdown to Elimination Chamber” pre-show at 5/4c, is a four match card, with one additional main event level segment.

Advertised for tonight is Cody Rhodes giving The Rock his answer, the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest & Logan Paul), the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Bayley & Naomi), Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, as well as Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

The following are complete WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto results from Saturday, March 1, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 5-11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER: TORONTO RESULTS 3/1/25

