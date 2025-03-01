WWE announces cities and arena for 12 upcoming television tapings

WWE announced 12 new television tapings from end of April to end of June.

New Raw tapings are at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on April 28, at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 12, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on May 19, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 2, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on June 16, at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on June 23, and at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 30.

New Smackdown tapings will be at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 16, at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia on May 23, at the Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on May 30, at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 13, and at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 20.

Tickets for all mentioned events go on pre-sale on Wednesday, March 5 and a general public sale follows on Friday, March 7.

