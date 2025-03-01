Video: John Cena turns heel, sides with The Rock

The Rock comes to the ring as he wants an answer from Cody Rhodes about selling his soul to him

He says it’s time to give up his soul and embrace him as his brother and as his corporate champion

The Final Boss says he needs Cody’s soul and promises that The American Nightmare will live forever, but if he says no his dream is over!

Cody says he wants it all and says his soul no longer belongs to him…because he gave his soul to the fans a very long time ago so it’s not going to happen

He then says no and tells The Rock to go screw himself.

All of sudden Cena then turns heel and joins The Rock as he jumps Cody.

SPEECHLESS. JOHN CENA just viciously TURNED on CODY RHODES at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/jSyaCud7Wz — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

