Update on tickets sold for Elimination Chamber, X-Pac reflects on beating Scott Hall (video)

– Updated tickets for tonight’s Elimination Chamber:

According to WrestleTix’s latest update, the ticket count has reached a near-sellout status. The report states, “Available Tickets: 609. Current Setup: 34,048. Tickets Distributed: 33,439.” That means WWE has sold an additional 1,643 tickets in just the past two days.

The remaining seats are mostly floor sections, but WrestleTix also noted, “It’s likely the back rows in more upper deck sections open up throughout the day.” Even with resale tickets currently sitting at 518, demand remains strong as fans scramble for last-minute seats.

– X-Pac on His Welcome to Wrestling Moments and Beating Razor Ramon

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

