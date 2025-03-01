Triple H’s thoughts on the Elimination Chamber, Black/Fenix updates, WWE ID result

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WrestleVotes:

Yesterday, Triple H called this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event “massive.”

Today, he says it’s an “industry-changing weekend.”

Bold words… The stage is set.

– Posted on X:

– Aleister/Malakai Black is expected to return to WWE “imminently.”

Also, WWE is reportedly “making plans” for the arrival of Rey Fenix even though he’s technically still under contract with AEW.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Giulia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal