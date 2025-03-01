Triple H’s thoughts on the Elimination Chamber, Black/Fenix updates, WWE ID result

– WrestleVotes:

Yesterday, Triple H called this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event “massive.”

Today, he says it’s an “industry-changing weekend.”

Bold words… The stage is set.

– Posted on X:

THE RESULT IS IN….@IamKylieRae defeated Zayda Steel in a WWE ID Official Match at @WrestlingOpen last night in Worcester, MA!#WWEID — WWE ID (@WWEID) February 28, 2025

– Aleister/Malakai Black is expected to return to WWE “imminently.”

Also, WWE is reportedly “making plans” for the arrival of Rey Fenix even though he’s technically still under contract with AEW.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

