Triple H impressed by Liv Morgan, Belair says tonight was bittersweet for her

– Triple H on Liv Morgan during the post Elimination Chamber Show:

“Liv Morgan continues to impress me, a woman that a year ago many people would’ve said she’s great to have on the roster, a good hand and all those things. That just in this last…since May has become a megastar, and continues to surpass that to me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight thriving, looks even when in pain, she’s having the greatest time of her life doing it. And the little nuances she’s picking up, she’s earned that spot at the top and earned a spot to be called one of the best we have in the ring.”

– Bianca Belair commented during the panel for the WWE Chamber Post Show.

* She says tonight was bittersweet for what happened with Jade and Naomi.

* She’s also heartbroken over it. She needs answers first before focusing on Wrestlemania

* She whipped Liv because she told her not to touch her hair and didn’t listen

* She loves Wrestling Iyo as she’s pushed to her limit with her.

