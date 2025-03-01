The Rock sends one final message to Cody Rhodes, Uncle Howdy update, today’s birthdays
– The Rock sends one final message to Cody Rhodes ahead of Elimination Chamber tonight
#therock #codyrhodes #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/JfKl9qOkKr
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 1, 2025
– Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is reportedly “off the road” in WWE at present, with the Wyatt Sicks’ last televised appearance being on the December 9 episode of Raw, reports PWInsider.
– Happy birthday wishes go out to Mike Tenay, Kyle O’Reilly, Booker T, and Big E.