The Rock sends one final message to Cody Rhodes, Uncle Howdy update, today’s birthdays

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Rock sends one final message to Cody Rhodes ahead of Elimination Chamber tonight

– Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is reportedly “off the road” in WWE at present, with the Wyatt Sicks’ last televised appearance being on the December 9 episode of Raw, reports PWInsider.

– Happy birthday wishes go out to Mike Tenay, Kyle O’Reilly, Booker T, and Big E.

