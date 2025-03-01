The Rock appears on Smackdown via video, gives Cody Rhodes some gifts

The Rock appeared on Smackdown last night via a video which aired during the main event segment which had an in-ring interview with Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss came to Toronto bearing gifts, with a custom, red pick-up truck driven into the arena, complete with the American Nightmare logo, to try and sweeten the deal for Cody to “sell his soul” tonight at Elimination Chamber.

He then went a little bit further, showing Cody a custom weight belt with “Cody’s Soul” written on it as well as the date June 11th, 2015, which is the date when Cody’s father, Dusty, passed away.

The Rock continued his sales pitch for Cody to be his corporate champion and told him he’ll see him at Elimination Chamber.

“I love you brother,” Rock said, as he blew a kiss.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

