The Rock and Cena’s 2024 income from acting, Stephanie Vaquer welcome us to March (photo), more

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer welcomes us all to March.

The morning coffee

Welcome March, the month where the fire was made pic.twitter.com/o1lOloF6rh — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) March 1, 2025

– Per Forbes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the highest paid actor of 2024, earning $88 million, while John Cena ranked 16th with $23 million.

– Netflix posted:

.@ImChelseaGreen loves Hawkins Cheezies and@DMcIntyreWWE thinks we're "mental".@WWE Superstars shout out Canada ahead of #WWEChamber Toronto LIVE TONIGHT at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/mHBy9EXnx1 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 1, 2025

