The Rock and Cena’s 2024 income from acting, Stephanie Vaquer welcome us to March (photo), more

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer welcomes us all to March.

– Per Forbes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the highest paid actor of 2024, earning $88 million, while John Cena ranked 16th with $23 million.

– Netflix posted:

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Giulia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal