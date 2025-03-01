The official match/segment order for Elimination Chamber, X-Pac reflects on “the curtain call” (video)

– The official match/segment order for WWE Elimination Chamber for tonight’s show:

• Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs Roxanne Perez

• Tag Team Match: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

• Cody Rhodes will give The Rock an answer

• Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

• Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

– X-Pac on the Butterfly Effect of ‘The Curtain Call’

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

