Potential Elimination Chamber spoiler, X-Pac on what it was like running the Kliq (video)

Jade Cargill was spotted near Elimination Chamber and is expected to return imminently, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that Cargill has been fully cleared to return and is expected back at either Elimination Chamber tonight or on RAW this Monday

Cargill was spotted today in Buffalo, NY which is a short drive to Toronto and is also the location of RAW this Monday on Netflix.

– X-Pac Reveals What It Was Like Running with The Kliq.

