Poll results: Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

Alexa Bliss (28%, 60 Votes)

Bianca Belair (25%, 54 Votes)

Roxanne Perez (20%, 43 Votes)

Liv Morgan (18%, 38 Votes)

Bayley (7%, 15 Votes)

Naomi (2%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 215

Who will secure their Road to #WrestleMania in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match TONIGHT at #WWEChamber?

7ET/4PT

Streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @netflix internationally.

https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23

https://t.co/VplGyKl2dZ pic.twitter.com/d1B5mXvg4N

— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2025