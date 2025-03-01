Poll results: Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

Alexa Bliss (28%, 60 Votes)
Bianca Belair (25%, 54 Votes)
Roxanne Perez (20%, 43 Votes)
Liv Morgan (18%, 38 Votes)
Bayley (7%, 15 Votes)
Naomi (2%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 215

