Poll results: Who wins the Elimination Chamber?
Who wins the Elimination Chamber?
John Cena (52%, 126 Votes)
CM Punk (26%, 62 Votes)
Drew McIntyre (10%, 23 Votes)
Seth Rollins (5%, 11 Votes)
Damian Priest (4%, 10 Votes)
Logan Paul (4%, 9 Votes)
Total Voters: 241
Tonight, I walk into the my final #WWEChamber match to secure my final #WrestleMania main event.
Toronto is the place where I announced I would retire, and tonight is gonna be an event you can’t miss. pic.twitter.com/v7y2pYzTNh
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 1, 2025