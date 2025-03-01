Poll results: Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

John Cena (52%, 126 Votes)
CM Punk (26%, 62 Votes)
Drew McIntyre (10%, 23 Votes)
Seth Rollins (5%, 11 Votes)
Damian Priest (4%, 10 Votes)
Logan Paul (4%, 9 Votes)

Total Voters: 241

