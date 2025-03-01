Poll results: Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

Who wins the Elimination Chamber?

John Cena (52%, 126 Votes)

CM Punk (26%, 62 Votes)

Drew McIntyre (10%, 23 Votes)

Seth Rollins (5%, 11 Votes)

Damian Priest (4%, 10 Votes)

Logan Paul (4%, 9 Votes)

Total Voters: 241

Tonight, I walk into the my final #WWEChamber match to secure my final #WrestleMania main event.

Toronto is the place where I announced I would retire, and tonight is gonna be an event you can’t miss. pic.twitter.com/v7y2pYzTNh

— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 1, 2025