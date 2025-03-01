News and notes from Triple H’s post Chamber press conference

Triple H was answering questions for the WWE Elimination Chamber Post Show.

* He jokes about having nothing to do with John Cena and The Rock.

* 38,493 people were in attendance.

* Triple H feels tonight starts the Road to Wrestlemania

* Triple H puts over Trish Stratus for doing what she did. He’s unsure if Trish wants to continue working. He’s happy for her and her family being able to see her wrestle.

* Triple H says all markets are a different animal as the business has changed after being asked about a possible Wtestlemania return to Toronto.

* “One of the biggest things I ever been a part of” – Triple H on John Cena’s Heel Turn.

* Triple H puts it together and realizes this all started to happen at Royal Rumble Post Show. Triple H doesn’t know what John Cena will do as a Heel, he says he felt the same with The Rock’s turn last year.

* Triple H says nobody in production knew about the turn, he took control at the end of the show to make sure everything went to plan for The Rock and John Cena.

* He says it’s possible that PLE’s can be two days also. He believes a Women’s Match can Main Event Night 1 for Mania, but it’s got to make sense. He wants talent to be undeniable, he doesn’t like it when people think they should be given a spot instead of earning it.

* Triple H wants and misses the smaller venues with high-energy mentions places in the UK. “We want to be the biggest things in the world,” “When we do it well, it’s beyond everything else.”

What does Paul "Triple H" Levesque have to say about the shocking conclusion to #WWEChamber? pic.twitter.com/f4Oz1Bleco — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

WWE just changed the game once again! pic.twitter.com/Ww2IAiH7Bi — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

