News and notes from Triple H’s post Chamber press conference

Mar 1, 2025 - by staff

Triple H was answering questions for the WWE Elimination Chamber Post Show.

* He jokes about having nothing to do with John Cena and The Rock.

* 38,493 people were in attendance.

* Triple H feels tonight starts the Road to Wrestlemania

* Triple H puts over Trish Stratus for doing what she did. He’s unsure if Trish wants to continue working. He’s happy for her and her family being able to see her wrestle.

* Triple H says all markets are a different animal as the business has changed after being asked about a possible Wtestlemania return to Toronto.

* “One of the biggest things I ever been a part of” – Triple H on John Cena’s Heel Turn.

* Triple H puts it together and realizes this all started to happen at Royal Rumble Post Show. Triple H doesn’t know what John Cena will do as a Heel, he says he felt the same with The Rock’s turn last year.

* Triple H says nobody in production knew about the turn, he took control at the end of the show to make sure everything went to plan for The Rock and John Cena.

* He says it’s possible that PLE’s can be two days also. He believes a Women’s Match can Main Event Night 1 for Mania, but it’s got to make sense. He wants talent to be undeniable, he doesn’t like it when people think they should be given a spot instead of earning it.

* Triple H wants and misses the smaller venues with high-energy mentions places in the UK. “We want to be the biggest things in the world,” “When we do it well, it’s beyond everything else.”

