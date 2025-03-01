Mick Foley reflects on his Queen Of The Ring premiere experience

Mick Foley via Facebook:

A GREAT WRESTLING MOVIE!

I arrived at the Nashville premiere of #QueenOfTheRing prepared to be disappointed. How could a small, independent film, possibly do justice to the life of Wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke? Instead, I left elated, the movie having surpassed my highest expectation – and with the opinion that it really deserves an audience, and some recognition come awards season. Film lead Emily Bett Rickards is no less than amazing as Burke, and she is surrounded by a strong cast from our wrestling world: #JimCornette, All Elite Wrestling star Kamille, Toni Storm, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) – with a cameo from Mickie James. It even has Martin Kove (Sensei Kreese from Karate Kid, Cobra Kai) in a strong performance as a wrestling promoter.

Please go to http://queenofthering.movie asking to buy tickets in advance. #QueenOfTheRing is brilliant – but it’s a small independent film telling a true story and purchasing tickets in advance will help it get out to more people in theaters!

This movie really deserves to be seen, and I hope that we in the wrestling community, will go out to support it.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

