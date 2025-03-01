Matches on tap for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber

The final PLE stop on the Road to WrestleMania is the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE, which emanates from inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Two Elimination Chamber matches with WrestleMania implications and a major segment with The Rock and Cody Rhodes headline the night.

* John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul – Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

* Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss – Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

* Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens – Unsanctioned Match



