LA Knight becomes #1 for the United States title

LA Knight became the number one contender for the United States title after he won a mini tournament on Smackdown last night.

The tournament had three matches, with LA Knight defeating Santos Escobar in the first match, Jacob Fatu defeating Andrade in the second match, and Carmelo Hayes defeating Braun Strowman in the other match via disqualficiation.

The three winners then advanced to a triple threat match which Knight won after he pinned Hayes.

Knight was supposed to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura for the title last night but plans changed and the tournament was done instead, pushing the title match to a future show.

