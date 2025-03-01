Jey Uso says he’s chasing redemption at WrestleMania 41, match set up for next week’s Smackdown (video)

– Jey Uso says he’s chasing redemption at WrestleMania 41 after last year’s Mania match against Jimmy Uso, which Jey admits ‘floundered’:

“I always thought we put on great matches. If you look at it, we had great matches with The Wyatt Family, The Shield, The New Day. Now, I feel like I’ve had a couple of good matches but not ones that stick in people’s minds. This is redemption time on the big stage. The pressure is on.”

(Source: CBS Sports)

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: When Michin attacks Women’s United States Champion @ImChelseaGreen with a Kendo stick and hits @RealNickAldis in the process, the outraged #SmackDown General Manager sets up a Street Fight between the two Superstars for next week! pic.twitter.com/gHbF6sL8iV — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2025

