Jey Uso says he’s chasing redemption at WrestleMania 41, match set up for next week’s Smackdown (video)

Mar 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jey Uso says he’s chasing redemption at WrestleMania 41 after last year’s Mania match against Jimmy Uso, which Jey admits ‘floundered’:

“I always thought we put on great matches. If you look at it, we had great matches with The Wyatt Family, The Shield, The New Day. Now, I feel like I’ve had a couple of good matches but not ones that stick in people’s minds. This is redemption time on the big stage. The pressure is on.”

(Source: CBS Sports)

– WWE posted:

