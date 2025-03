Drew McIntyre and Brandi Rhodes react to the end of Elimination Chamber

– Drew McIntyre reacts to the end of the Elimination Chamber:

Cena the Hypocrite

Travis Scott existing

And another roll up pic.twitter.com/Nam61eGV2V — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2025

– Brandi Rhodes via X:

John Cena Sucks — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email