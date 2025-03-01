Bianca Belair says she is the face of the WWE, Megan Morant posts pregnancy photo, more

– Bianca Belair says she is the face of WWE and promises to win Elimination Chamber and get her flowers:

– WWE announcer Megan Morant posted on IG:

– Happy 36th Birthday to former superstar Emma aka Tenille Dashwood

Tenille Dashwood who wrestled as Emma in WWE is 36 today! Happy birthday!

She is married to Riddick Moss and they are expecting their first child this year!#prowrestling #wrestling #TNA #WWE #WWERaw #wrestler pic.twitter.com/unondUXDuk — wrestlinghistory (@todaypwhistory) March 1, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

