WWE SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Scheduled for the show is an appearance by Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus will be on-hand, Chelsea Green will be in action, plus LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes and Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa in qualifying matches in a WWE United States Championship Tournament.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, February 28, 2025.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 2/28/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot to arrival shots of various Superstars inside Scotiabank Arena. An extended video package highlighting The Rock’s appearance with Cody Rhodes last week is shown.

Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton & Chelsea Green Kick Off This Week’s Show

Backstage, Cody Rhodes is shown lost in thought walking the halls as he enters the building, when two men in suits approach him. They inform him that his locker room is right this way. Cody asks what locker room. They tell him his own personal locker room, courtesy of “The Final Boss.”

Inside the arena, WWE Hall of Fame legend and Toronto’s own Trish Stratus is introduced. Out she comes in an oversized Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey looking as good as she wants to. Fans give her a big reaction coming out, Wade Barrett fawns over her on commentary, and then fans break out in a “Thank you, Trish!” shirt.

“It’s the jersey, isn’t it?” Trish begins with a smile. She thanks Lilian Garcia for the introduction, alluding to their interaction on social media leading into the show. She asks what year it is. Lilian Garcia is calling things in the ring, The Rock is back, and Trish Stratus will be competing in the ring tomorrow.

Trish says what she loves about wrestling is the generational impact it has. She points to a young girl in the front row and says like this kid right here. She says her dad next to her most likely grew up with a poster of her on his wall. She jokes about the picture she thinks it was, and then talks about how she’s excited for tomorrow.

She then brings up her tag-team partner for WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Out comes Tiffy-Time to what sounds like new theme music. She too is wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. She settles inside the ring with Trish and soaks up the reaction from the crowd.

Stratus asks if she can ask the crowd a question. She asks what time it is. She and Stratton say it’s “Trish’y time, and it’s Tiffy-Time!” They take their jerseys off, kiss them, and then throw them into the crowd. Stratton says they’re on the same page, training together and doing yoga together.

They vow to win when they square off against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae tomorrow night. The theme for Chelsea Green hits and out comes the WWE Women’s United States Champion and her personal security, who is dressed like a Mountie this week, Piper Niven. Green brings up being the U.S. Women’s Champion.

Fans chant “Chelsea! Chelsea!” She says she’s the best thing to step foot into Scotiabank Arena tonight. Unlike Austin Matthews, the hockey player whose jersey they were wearing, she says she actually wins. The crowd finally turns on her.

She says the minute she left this dump, things got better for her, and now she’s honored to represent America. Stratton says she’s from America, and Chelsea doesn’t represent her. Chelsea says she doesn’t represent losers. It’s not Tacky-Time, she says. Stratton challenges her to a match tonight.

Chelsea says she’s got things to do and tries leaving, but Trish stops her. She thinks it’s a good idea and so does Toronto. She says if Nick Aldis thinks it’s a good idea, he should send out a referee right now. Chelsea screeches, “Nicholas, don’t you dare send out a referee right now!” Out runs a referee and Chelsea is pissed.

Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton

As the ref makes his way to the ring, the show heads into the first commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, Tiffany hits a back drop on Chelsea, as the match is now in progress. Chelsea back up and Tiffany with a clothesline.

She yells out “It’s Tiffy Time” and lands a back elbow to the face followed by a spine buster. She goes for the cover but Chelsea kicks out. Both women back up, Tiffany runs towards Chelsea but Chelsea with a take down. She goes for the Unpretty Her but Tiffany gets out of it and she slams Chelsea down onto the mat.

Tiffany about to go for The Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Piper drags Chelsea to the outside. Trish slams Piper into the ring apron, Tiffany climbs the top rope and lands a senton onto Chelsea and Piper.

Tiffany throws Chelsea back into the ring but out come Nia and Candice who attack Trish from behind. Nia drags Tiffany to the outside and throws her into the announce table. The referee calls for the bell and the fans boo.

Once the match wraps up, Nia and Candice throw Trish into the ring but Tiffany takes Candice down. Nia grabs Tiffany and hits her with a forearm. Trish gets back up and she takes Candice down. Tiffany gets back up and they take Candice and Nia down. Tiffany goes for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Nia drags Candice to the outside and they head to the back.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Nick Aldis Announces WWE U.S. Title Tournament

Backstage, Nick Aldis is shown. He talks about their being a dispute in regards to the deserving number one contender to the WWE United States Championship.

He announces three qualifying matches for tonight, with the winners moving on to a triple-threat that will also take place tonight. The winner of that match earning the next shot at WWE U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Qualifier

Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu

When this wraps up, we see Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Fatu says what happened with Sikoa last week was a mistake. Sikoa says he’s sure it was.

He tells Fatu he wants him to bring the U.S. title home. He’s doing this because he loves him. Fatu throws his hoodie up and walks off by himself.

Inside the arena, the theme for Andrade hits and out he comes in his entrance mask for the first of three qualifying matches to find out who will be in the No. 1 contender triple-threat match. The show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Cody Rhodes in his personal dressing room, which has an entire wall full of special bottles of champagne and wine, and several platters of lunch meats and other foods. R-Truth is laying on the couch eating and makes a bunch of jokes about how nice Cody’s spread is.

Back inside the arena, Andrade is still in the ring waiting on his opponent. Jacob Fatu’s theme hits and out he comes for the next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The crowd is heavily behind Fatu coming out of the gate. After some back-and-forth action, we see an insane high spot on the floor. As fans are chanting “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, Andrade is laid out after Fatu connected with a Samoan Drop. Fatu collides with Andrade against the turnbuckle and he tries again and Andrade gives him two boots. Andrade then hits a Poisonrana on Fatu, countering another Samoan Drop.

The men now trade punches in the ring and Andrade gets Fatu down with a flying forearm. Andrade goes for a meteora in the corner but Fatu runs at him and takes him down with a clothesline. Andrade moves out of the way from a hip attack and kicks Fatu in the head.

Andrade hits a meteora in the corner on Fatu and then climbs the ropes and hits his double Moonsault and covers for a two count. Andrade tries to roll up Fatu who just sits on Andrade and then hits two hip attacks in the corner. Fatu hits an impaler DDT and Moonsault for the win.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jacob Fatu

The Street Profits vs. Los Garza

Backstage, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is talking to The Street Profits after video footage is shown of them destroying Pretty Deadly and Motor City Machine guns last week. Aldis asks what’s up with them, and they say they were on the shelf for a while and won’t stop till they get their title shots.

Legado Del Fantasma comes by and asks for an apology. The Profits refuse to apologize and Aldis makes a match for The Street Profits to take on Los Garza. The show heads into another commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, Los Garza are in the ring and ready to rock and roll in the next match of the evening. The Street Profits’ theme hits and as they make their way out, they are attacked from behind by WWE Tag-Team Champions DIY.

Berto and Angel come out and attack DIY. All six men attack each other and The Profits take out Los Garza and then attack DIY. Pretty Deadly run out and attack The Street Profits. DIY and Pretty Deadly go at it and DIY take out Pretty Deadly.

Motor City Machine Guns run out and take out DIY. MCMG and The Profits now fight in the ring. Pretty Deadly and Los Garza join in and all hell breaks loose. Los Garza take out Pretty Deadly and security. The Profits, DIY, and MCMG now battle in the ring as security try to break them up.

Winners: No Contest

Men’s Elimination Chamber Participants Have A Promo Battle

Drew McIntyre is backstage and runs into Cody Rhodes and he tells Rhodes that he has a big decision to make and it’s telling to him that Rhodes didn’t accept The Rock’s offer right away. He asks what The Rock will say when Rhodes accepts his offer and The Rock finds out that Rhodes sold his soul long ago.

The John Cena Elimination Chamber video package begins airing, but about half way through it we hear Drew McIntyre’s voice yelling to cut it off. The cameras cut to “The Scottish Psychopath” walking through the crowd saying we’re not gonna do this.

McIntyre gets on the announce desk and talks about how Cena just said he was going to be in the Chamber without qualifying. He calls Cena a hypocrite and sits on the announce desk and says he has some things to say about Cena. He says he wonders what 2010 Cena would say to 2025 Cena.

He talks about Cena abandoning WWE for Hollywood and makes fun of Cena’s bald spot. He says he used to be scared of Cena because at one time Cena could end someone’s career with a snap of his finger but this time it’s different and he will destroy Cena. Damian Priest makes his way out to ringside.

Priest gets on the mic and says all McIntyre does is complain and cry. He tells McIntyre that McIntyre is delusional. McIntyre says he speaks the truth and Priest says all he hears is McIntyre complaining about his position in the company. Priest then talks about all of McIntyre’s failures this year because of his weird obsession with CM Punk.

Priest says he will take pride in pinning McIntyre tomorrow. Priest says the last time they were in Toronto, he dropped McIntyre’s ass and he invites McIntyre to step foot in the ring, McIntyre agrees and before he can, Seth Rollins’ music and he gets out to the ring. Rollins says he’s here to join the party since Priest and McIntyre are reminiscing about Money in the Bank.

But Rollins isn’t here to talk about the past, he’s here to talk about the future. Rollins says neither of them stand a chance. CM Punk’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring to join this promo. Punk tells Rollins he looks like an oven mitt and then tells Priest he has no issue with him.

He says there will be no friendships in the Chamber, however. He tells McIntyre that McIntyre is obsessed with him but Punk is only obsessed with WrestleMania. Punk says he’s already snatched McIntyre’s soul and that everyone needs to get serious and this is about Punk and not them.

Rollins says Punk won’t main event WrestleMania. McIntyre says he’s beaten Rollins, and tomorrow he’ll injure Punk. Priest tells McIntyre that after tomorrow all McIntyre will be doing is complaining on the internet. Rollins tells Punk it’s over for him and John Cena’s music hits. Logan Paul makes his way out to Cena’s music.

Paul says Cena doesn’t care about Canada and since you can’t see Cena you can see him. He calls Cena a celebrity wrestler and calls Rollins “The Peacock of WWE” and makes fun of Rollins’ wardrobe. He then targets McIntyre and says he’s at home because like the Toronto Maple Leafs,

McIntyre can’t win too. He then goes off on Priest and says he’s irrelevant and he doesn’t know anything about him. He then asks Punk how is jaw is and Punk runs after Paul who takes off backstage to wrap this up. It started off strong, but turned into a cluster-you-know-what when all was said-and-done. The show heads to another commercial break.

WWE U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Qualifier

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

The theme for LA Knight hits and the crowd goes nuts as “The Mega Star” emerges and makes his way down to the ring for the second of three qualifying matches to earn spots in the triple-threat WWE U.S. Championship No. 1 Contender match.

As Knight settles inside the squared circle, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, Santos Escobar makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second of three qualifying matches for the U.S. Title No. 1 Contender triple-threat match later tonight.

Both men with right hands and Escobar with a shoulder tackle. He throws LA Knight to the ropes but LA Knight with a kick to the face followed by a side slam. He climbs the second rope he goes for an elbow, Escobar moves out of the way, LA Knight lands on his feet but Escobar with a drop kick.

He grabs LA Knight but LA Knight throws him to the outside of the ring. LA Knight to the outside but Escobar throws him face first into the ring steps. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Knight with a neck breaker. He goes for the cover but Escobar kicks out. He grabs Escobar but Escobar trips him face first onto the turnbuckle. An arm bar by Escobar and he throws LA Knight into the corner but LA Knight comes back with a clothesline.

A jumping elbow onto Escobar. LA Knight goes for BFT but Escobar pushes him into the corner and kicks him. Escobar goes for a splash but LA Knight moves out of the way. LA Knight goes for a running knee but Escobar trips him face first onto the mat.

Escobar places LA Knight on the top rope and Escobar with a hurricanrana. He goes for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. Escobar lands a spear in the corner and climbs the top rope. Escobar goes for a cross body but LA Knight lands the BFT in mid air. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. With the win he qualifies for the No. 1 contender triple-threat.

Winner and ADVANCING: LA Knight

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Have Words Ahead Of Unsanctioned Match

Sami Zayn’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. He begins by saying that to say that they have been through a lot together would be an understatement. The thing is he feels like Owens has been doing a lot of running and hiding but he knows for a fact that Owens is in Toronto tonight.

He is standing in the middle of the ring right now, if Owens has something to say, he is inviting him out of respect. Not respect for Owens but respect for everything they have been through, to look him in the eye in front of their country men and for them to say their final peace.

Zayn tells him that after tomorrow, there will be nothing else to say. We hear Kevin’s voice and the camera cuts to Kevin Owens at the Rogers Center. He says he wanted to take it all in. They had a lot of fights in Toronto but never in a place like this.

He says this entire time, Zayn is trying to convince people that Owens is the bad guy and some people believe him. But everything that will happen to Zayn, he deserves. But after tomorrow night, after he has ended Zayn’s career and he is stuck in a wheelchair, he needs Zayn to know that he will not help Zayn’s family.

He is going to watch them suffer because this is all Zayn’s fault. Zayn tells Owens he knows it’s not the tough guy thing to admit that you are nervous about a big fight, but he is. He has been all week. But he is not nervous about what might happen to him, he is nervous about what he will do to Owens.

He is nervous that Kevin’s parents, Kevin’s wife and kids, that they will not be able to forgive him. But he is telling Owens that if they don’t forgive him, he is prepared to live with that because he is prepared to end this and end Owens. Owens tells him that there is only one thing left to say, see you tomorrow night.

Backstage With The Miz, Carmelo Hayes & Cody Rhodes

Backstage, The Miz is shown talking with Carmelo Hayes, who is actually finally playing along with Miz’s catchphrases and team name for them as a duo. The Miz says “Melo don’t Miz” is a lifestyle and it’s Awesome.

The Miz offers to come out with Hayes and Hayes tells him he’ll do this solo and leaves. Cody Rhodes walks by and asks what he will do. The Miz says The Rock runs Hollywood and tells Rhodes that he wants more and he should take The Rock’s offer because if he doesn’t someone else will.

On that note, the show heads into another commercial break as the camera shows a tight close-up shot of Cody Rhodes once again lost in thought over his “soul” dilemma with “The Final Boss.”

WWE U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Qualifier

Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

Inside the arena, Carmelo Hayes’ theme hits and out he comes for the third and final qualifying match to fill the final spot in the triple-threat match later tonight to determine the next challenger for WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The winner of this match will move on to join LA Knight and Jacob Fatu in a triple-threat match later tonight where the winner of that bout will challenge “The King of Strong Style” next for the U.S. gold. The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Braun Strowman is already finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes showdown. Strowman throws Hayes across the ring and Hayes falls ot the outside of the ring.

Strowman to the outside and he lands a running shoulder tackle. Strowman throws Hayes back into the ring and out runs Tama Tonga with a steel chair. He slides the chair into the ring and gets on the ring apron and that distracts the referee.

Solo Sikoa comes from behind and he hits Strowman with a chair but Strowman stays on his feet. Strowman takes Solo down and Tama Tonga goes for a right hand onto Strowman but Strowman throws him onto the announce table. Hayes grabs the chair and throws it to Strowman who catches it.

Hayes drops to the mat as if he got hit and the referee turns around. He thinks Strowman hit Hayes with the chair and calls for the bell. With the victory, Hayes moves on to face Knight and Fatu later this evening to determine the new U.S. title number one contender.

Winner and ADVANCING: Carmelo Hayes

Bayley, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Backstage, Bayley is shown talking with former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi. They talk about their Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night.

Inside the arena, Roxanne Perezs’s music plays. Out she comes but her music is cut and out come new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The trio settle in the ring for the next match of the evening.

The theme for Naomi hits and out she comes with Bayley standing by her side, jumping up and down and trying to dance cool like Naomi does. Yikes. Bianca Belair’s theme hits next and out comes “The EST of WWE” as highlights are shown of she and Naomi losing the titles to Morgan and Rodriguez.

All six women are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Morgan and Naomi kick things off for their respective teams. They meet in the middle and start brawling, but it is Naomi who gains the early upper hand.

Naomi knocks Morgan out to the floor. Rodriguez and Perez drop off the apron to check on her. All three re-enter the ring, so Belair and Bayley join Naomi in the ring. All six women stare each other down and then begin brawling. The smoke clears and Naomi and Morgan are left in the ring alone. Naomi kicks Morgan, who rolls out to recover.

Bayley tags in and runs and dives through the ropes, splashing on Morgan and taking her out at ringside. She quickly gets back in the ring, runs and dives through the ropes on the other side to take out Perez. She gets back in the ring and runs and dives out the other side again to take out Rodriguez. The show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Perez hits her Pop Rox finisher for the win. After the match, as Perez is celebrating and pointing to the WrestleMania 41 sign hanging in the rafters, Alexa Bliss appears in the ring behind her and hits her with the Abigail slam. The Wyatt Sicks production glitches happen.

Winners: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Byron Saxton Interviews Charlotte Flair

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with his guest at this time, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair. He asks her about Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Flair tells him she thinks that Tiffy and Trish are cute but once the smoke clears, Tiffany has a bigger problem to deal with. Because there will be no help for her at the end of that rainbow and she will see her at WrestleMania.

WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight

It’s main event (match) time!

But first, a video package featuring WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura airs. He speaks about how he will defeat whoever wins tonight, using an analogy of a dog being happy with whatever scraps his master feeds him, and how you have to show a dog what happens when you bite your master’s hand.

Once that Japanese promo with English subtitles wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Solo Sikoa telling Jacob Fatu that they took care of Braun Strowman. He says now he’s just got to finish the job. Jacob Fatu begins walking towards the ring, walking-and-talking into the camera like all of the Samoans seem to do these days.

As “The Samoan Werewolf” makes his way out to a big crowd reaction and settles inside the squared circle for the scheduled triple-threat WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender match, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns from the break, Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes main event match. Hayes tries to go after both men but Fatu takes him down.

Fatu runs after LA Knight but LA Knight lowers the top rope and Fatu to the outside. LA Knight with a jumping body slam onto Hayes and he lands a leaping elbow onto Hayes. He goes for the cover but Fatu breaks it up. He throws LA Knight to the outside of the ring and headbutts him.

He throws LA Knight into the barricade and Hayes with right hands onto Fatu but Fatu with a right hand. LA Knight grabs Fatu but Fatu throws him into the barricade. Fatu throws Hayes into LA Knight on the barricade. Fatu goes for a cross body but both men move out of the way and Fatu lands on the concrete.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Fatu blasts a headbutt onto LA Knight in the ring. He grabs Hayes and throws him across the ring. Fatu goes for a running hip attack onto LA Knight but LA Knight moves out of the way.

LA Knight to the ropes but Fatu gets back up and he hits LA Knight with a shoulder tackle. LA Knight goes for a splash onto Hayes but Hayes moves out of the way. Hayes with a springboard off the second rope onto Fatu but Fatu gets back up. Hayes to the ropes but Fatu with a pop up Samoan drop.

LA Knight with a neck breaker onto Fatu. He goes for the cover but Fatu kicks out. LA Knight goes for BFT onto Fatu but Hayes gets the First 48 onto LA Knight. He goes for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. Hayes climbs the top rope but LA Knight pushes Hayes off to the outside and Fatu catches Hayes and throws him into the ring steps.

LA Knight with a springboard cross body off the second rope onto Fatu on the outside and both men fall on the announce table. Hayes throws LA Knight back into the ring and he lands Nothing But Net. He goes for the cover but Fatu with a senton off the top rope. Fatu with a hip attack onto Hayes followed by a spiked DDT and a jumping moon sault.

He goes for the cover but LA Knight drags him to the outside. LA Knight goes for the cover and gets the pin. The commentators emphasize how Fatu did all the work, but Knight stole the victory in a genius move. With the win, after this whole three hour show is done, Knight will be challenging Nakamura for the U.S. title next anyways.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender: LA Knight

The Rock Appears, Delivers Final Message To Cody Rhodes

It’s main event (segment) time!

But first, the show cuts backstage where we see Cody Rhodes still lost in thought while walking the halls, as he’s headed to the ring next. He runs into CM Punk, who asks what The Rock asking for his soul is all about. Cody says he doesn’t know.

Punk says the younger him would’ve taken that deal in a heartbeat, but the older him is glad it never came. He tells Cody if he were him, he’d take it. Cody looks puzzled. Punk says “Yeah, I’d take it …turn that sum-bitch sideways and stick it straight up The Rock’s part-time Hollywood ass!”

Punk says he’s not trying to influence Cody, but either way, he’s going to win the Elimination Chamber tomorrow night, and he’ll see him in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The show heads to a quick commercial break.

When the show returns, Michael Cole is introduced in the ring. He then introduces his guest at this time, the one-and-only Undisputed WWE Champion — “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Rhodes settles inside the squared circle and Cole says they need to cut to the chase because there’s a lot to talk about.

After Cole belabors the “soul” points to Cody and cuts him off for trying to avoid the subject, he ends up cutting him off again to inform him that he is receiving word about another special gift that “The Final Boss” has for him. Out comes a custom truck like The Rock drives, only red and with “American Nightmare” logos all over it. Lawsuit must be going well?

The Rock then appears on the big screen. He has a white weight belt like Cody wears over his shoulder. He exits a truck like the one he just gifted Cody, only his usual black one without the logos on it. Rock talks into the camera and shows an airplane and says he’s coming to Toronto now for what will be an incredible night tomorrow.

He goes on to talk about how he and Cody have been texting back-and-forth all week, how they had one Face Time chat, and he knows Cody is going to do the right thing, give him his soul and become his champion. He says he spoke to Cody’s dead daddy Dusty Rhodes in his prayers, and he knows Cody has done the same.

He shows the weight belt to the camera, which reads “Cody’s Soul” and has a June 2015 date on it. Rock says Cody knows the significance of that date. He says it’s the date his daddy died. He says again he knows Cody is going to do the right thing tomorrow night.

He tells him not to break his heart, and to do the right thing and he’ll open all the doors for him and make dreams he didn’t even know were possible come true. The credits flash on the screen as Cody is lost in thought yet again. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

