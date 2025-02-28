Wrestler departing AEW/ROH after contract expiration today

Leyla Hirsch’s contract with All Elite Wrestling expires today and will be officially a free agent come Midnight.

The Russian-born 28-year-old joined AEW in early 2021 and was last seen on AEW television in June of last year. Hirsch also wrestled for Ring of Honor where her last match with the company came in December during the Final Battle event, losing to Red Velvet as she went for the ROH Women’s TV title.

Hirsch has not addressed her status publicly yet and the story was originally broken by PWInsider.com.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

