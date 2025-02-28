Update on Giulia’s injury, new Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins photo, and today’s birthdays

– According to a report by PWInsider, multiple WWE sources have confirmed Giulia does not have a major injury. However, she does have some minor “bumps and bruises,” as one source described it. Despite this, Giulia is still fully expected to compete in her match against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Roadblock on March 11.

– Happy birthday wishes sent out to Happy Birthday to Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Vance/Lance Archer, Ace Austin, Brock Anderson, Nitro Girl Tayo, Masato Tanaka, former WWE wrestler Jesus.

– Becky Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins met up with Naoto Inoki, grandson of the legendary Antonio Inoki, for what looks like some training

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

