The commentary team for WWE Evolve, Gunther vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Ricky Starks notes

– Ricky Saints has officially relinquished the DEFY World Championship after signing with WWE, with a new champion set to be crowned at their March 15 event.

– The commentary team for WWE Evolve, premiering this coming Wednesday (March 5), will be Robert Stone and Peter Rosenberg

(Source: PWInsider)

– The dark match for SmackDown on March 14 in Barcelona will be…

Gunther vs. AJ Styles.

– “There is no big dog. He’s dead now. I don’t even see the other guy.

He doesn’t even exist. It doesn’t- didn’t happen.”

(Roman Reigns via IGN)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

