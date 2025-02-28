The commentary team for WWE Evolve, Gunther vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Ricky Starks notes
– Ricky Saints has officially relinquished the DEFY World Championship after signing with WWE, with a new champion set to be crowned at their March 15 event.
– The commentary team for WWE Evolve, premiering this coming Wednesday (March 5), will be Robert Stone and Peter Rosenberg
(Source: PWInsider)
– The dark match for SmackDown on March 14 in Barcelona will be…
Gunther vs. AJ Styles.
– “There is no big dog. He’s dead now. I don’t even see the other guy.
He doesn’t even exist. It doesn’t- didn’t happen.”
(Roman Reigns via IGN)