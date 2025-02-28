Smackdown preview plus Randy Orton and Jey Uso notes
– Smackdown Preview…
• Nakamura vs LA Knight for the US Championship (LA better win)
• Chelsea Green vs a Mystery Opponent
• Cody set to appear
• Trish Stratus set to appear SmackDown
See you in Toronto!#wwesmackdown @WWE @TKOGrp
This Friday
@ScotiabankArena
️ https://t.co/GDZODhOeWy pic.twitter.com/SCr79IW4xq
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 26, 2025
– Randy Orton (via imPAULsive) said:
“I play video games myself. I play Call of Duty. I’m also playing Zombies. I’m also 50 hours deep into Starfield. My wife is cool. She doesn’t mind. Here’s the thing. I give her the iPad. She’s buying s**t on Amazon. She’s happy.”
– Jey Uso on his doubters:
“I’m not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I’m going to shut them all up.”