Smackdown preview plus Randy Orton and Jey Uso notes

– Smackdown Preview…

• Nakamura vs LA Knight for the US Championship (LA better win)

• Chelsea Green vs a Mystery Opponent

• Cody set to appear

• Trish Stratus set to appear SmackDown

– Randy Orton (via imPAULsive) said:

“I play video games myself. I play Call of Duty. I’m also playing Zombies. I’m also 50 hours deep into Starfield. My wife is cool. She doesn’t mind. Here’s the thing. I give her the iPad. She’s buying s**t on Amazon. She’s happy.”

– Jey Uso on his doubters:

“I’m not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I’m going to shut them all up.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

