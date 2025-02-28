Smackdown preview plus Randy Orton and Jey Uso notes

Feb 28, 2025 - by staff

– Smackdown Preview…

• Nakamura vs LA Knight for the US Championship (LA better win)
• Chelsea Green vs a Mystery Opponent
• Cody set to appear
• Trish Stratus set to appear SmackDown

– Randy Orton (via imPAULsive) said:

“I play video games myself. I play Call of Duty. I’m also playing Zombies. I’m also 50 hours deep into Starfield. My wife is cool. She doesn’t mind. Here’s the thing. I give her the iPad. She’s buying s**t on Amazon. She’s happy.”

– Jey Uso on his doubters:

“I’m not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I’m going to shut them all up.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Joseline Navarro

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal