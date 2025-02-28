Shake up for tonight’s SmackDown
WWE has shaken things up with a major #1 Contender Tournament for the United States Championship on SmackDown!
The tournament kicks off with these singles matches:
Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa
Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman
LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
The winners will then collide in a Triple Threat Match later in the night to determine the next challenger for the U.S. Title.
This marks a big shift from WWE’s original plan, which had LA Knight set to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the championship tonight.