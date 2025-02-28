Randy Orton update, note on Smackdown’s length, Ian Riccaboni files for a trademark

– Randy Orton is expected to be “back in the mix” by March.

Current plans call for Orton to be back on WWE programming in time for the company’s European Tour prior to WrestleMania .

Orton vs. Kevin Owens at ‘Mania seems likely.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Several within WWE “strongly dislike” the 3-hour format of SmackDown .

These sources feel that the quality of the show has dipped in the last two months.

(Source: @WrestleVotes – Backstage Pass)

– AEW announcer Ian Riccaboni has filed to trademark:

Happy Wrestling

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an entertainment show host, announcer, interviewer, and master of ceremonies; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

